One man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old Troy Emmons, who was found deceased in Courtenay on June 30.

Jonathan Walter Billy, 37, faces one charge of second-degree murder. He appeared before a Judicial Justice of the Peace on June 30 and was held in custody for his court appearance on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 1 in custody after 25-year-old man found dead in Courtenay

Police said Emmons death was a result of foul play, and Billy and Emmons were known to each other. Emmons’ body was discovered after Comox Valley RCMP were called to a house in the 500 block of 6th Street in Courtenay early Friday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Police are continuing to investigate.