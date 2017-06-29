Saanich Police say that a 46-year-old man from the Greater Victoria area has been arrested for an arson fire Thursday morning.

According to police, just before 8:30 a.m., Saanich Police and the Saanich Fire Department were called to a report of an arson in the 900 block of Greenridge Crescent.

Police said a witness, who was the caretaker of a house, saw a male suspect who didn’t belong at the home approach the house. The caretaker approached the suspect at the side of the house. He told police the suspect was attempting to light the side door of the house on fire.

Police said the suspect left the property and a few minutes later, the witness saw smoke coming from a neighbouring property on Saanich Road. The caretaker then called 911 requesting fire department and police.

When the Saanich Fire Department arrived, they found an occupied house in the 3900 block of Saanich Road was on fire. The fire was extinguished and no one inside the home was injured.

Saanich Police searched the area and found the male suspect a few blocks away. Police said the man has no fixed address and is known to police.

“This arson not only put the lives of the people inside the home at risk but also the emergency responders who attended the scene,” Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police said in a statement.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation and luckily no one was injured.”

The man was arrested for arson to endanger life and is being held in custody until a court appearance on June 30.