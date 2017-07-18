One person was taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Esquimalt Road.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a collision in Esquimalt.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Esquimalt Road at Carlton Terrace. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Crash analysts were at the scene. Victoria police said it appears a motorist was turning left onto Esquimalt Road hit the motorcycle.

Police said this is the third crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyle in the past two weeks. They are reminding drivers to watch for motorcycles when turning left at an intersection.

Drivers, please look for motorcycles, especially when turning left. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 18, 2017

An aftermath of a motorcycle crash in Esquimalt.