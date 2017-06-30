Comox Valley RCMP say one man is in custody after a 25-year-old man was found dead outside a residence in Courtenay.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, officers were called to the 500 block of 6th Street in Courtenay early Friday morning. A 25-year-old man from Courtenay was found outside the house.

A 37-year-old from Courtenay has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

According to RCMP, the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The Comox Valley RCMP General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Service are assisting with the investigation.